Suspect accused of killing wife in West Palm Beach arrested in Broward

Police: Keith Antonio Davis strangled, stabbed wife to death inside apartment

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Keith Antonio Davis. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old man who is accused of killing his wife last week inside their apartment in West Palm Beach has been arrested in Broward County, authorities announced Monday.

According to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles, Keith Antonio Davis strangled and stabbed his 49-year-old wife, whose identity is being withheld per Marsy’s Law, last week inside their apartment on North Congress Avenue.

Jachles said the victim’s daughter went to the apartment just after 7 p.m. Wednesday to check on her mother since she hadn’t been able to contact her for several days.

He said she wasn’t able to get into the apartment so she called police who then contacted a locksmith.

According to Jachles, once inside, police found the victim’s body in the kitchen of the studio apartment and Davis nowhere to be found.

Jachles said detectives were unable to reach Davis and it was later discovered that he was being held in the Broward County Jail on unrelated charges.

Detectives met with Davis at the jail Friday and he admitted to killing his wife, Jachles said.

A motive for the killing remains unclear.

As of Monday, he remained held at the jail without bond and is awaiting transfer to Palm Beach County.

