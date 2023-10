Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated a deadly crash along Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway, near the Snake Road exit.

It’s not yet clear how many people were killed or hurt.

The wreck caused delays for hours. Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene investigating.

Local 10 News has contacted FHP seeking additional information.