Deputies find ecstasy, fentanyl inside soda can during traffic stop in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic stop turned into quite the find for deputies in Monroe County.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, two men from Holmes Beach, Florida were arrested Tuesday after fentanyl and ecstasy were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop on U.S. 1 near Key Haven.

Authorities said Christian Walter Chamberlain, 33, and Stephen Maurice Orlando, 31, are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

MCSO deputies said after stopping a black GMC truck at approximately 1 a.m. near Mile Marker 5.5, a Key West Police Department K9 Unit was alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A baggie containing 1.07 grams of fentanyl was found inside a soda can and a baggie containing 1.51 grams of ecstasy was found inside a cup, Linhardt said.

Both men were taken to jail.

According to jail records, the bond has not yet been set for Chamberlain and Orlando. Both men are set to be arraigned on Oct. 10.