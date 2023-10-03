Exclusive video shows crooks attempting to steal vehicles in Bay Harbor Islands

Local 10 News obtained exclusive video Tuesday of a pair of brazen thieves attempting to steal a truck in Bay Harbor Islands last month.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained exclusive video Tuesday of a pair of brazen thieves attempting to steal a truck in Bay Harbor Islands last month.

According to Bay Harbor Islands police, it happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The newly obtained video shows a Mercedes Benz pulling up in front of a driveway in the area and waiting until a Town of Bay Harbor Islands truck passes them before the crook gets out of the Benz.

After exiting the Mercedes, the crook, who appeared to be wearing white gloves, looked inside the truck and tried to pull the door handle, but the vehicle’s doors were locked.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was also trying to get into other cars in the area.

It all happened while someone was power washing the street adjacent to where the truck was parked.

The crooks got away with nothing, but the video is important for police not only in Bay Harbor Islands but other jurisdictions.

Local 10 News reported on a car theft just over a week ago after the owner of a rare-eye-catching purple limited-edition Rolls-Royce with Florida tag PUPSK used an aerial banner to offer a reward for information after it was stolen in North Miami last month.

Bob Benyo, the president of Aerial Banners, said the “very special” car, with an estimated value of over $200,000, has plenty of sentimental value too.

“It was an anniversary gift to my wife. She deserved it. She’s the best wife on the planet,” Benyo told Local 10 News last month. “She is devastated that someone was in our house and took her car.”

Benyo thinks the crooks likely cloned one of their clickers and followed his wife and their kids home at about 3 p.m., on Sept. 21.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz arriving with two crooks who ran up his driveway. It took them nearly 30 seconds to take off with the car — all while the mailman was nearby.

Authorities believe these cases are connected.

The increased rate of car thefts has left many South Florida residents concerned.

“I don’t think that’s right, but it happens a lot nowadays,” said one man. “I’m from New York so I lock everything these days. People can’t live like they used to.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to call The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department at 305-866-6242 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.