Man accused of biting, slapping cops after trespassing in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was booked into jail Wednesday after authorities said he bit and slapped police officers after they arrested him for trespassing in North Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they responded to a disturbance call just before 6:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Northeast 156th Street.

The report stated that police officers were speaking to a woman who told them Guibert Metayer, 55, had gone to her home despite being evicted on Aug. 19, after he was previously arrested on an unrelated charge.

The victim said Metayer returned to his car that was left on her property and decided to sleep inside it, which led to the police call, the report stated.

Authorities said the victim attempted to have the vehicle towed when the tow truck driver advised her that he could not tow the car because someone (Metayer) was sleeping inside.

The victim then called police to remove the vehicle, which led officers to give Metayer several orders to leave the property upon their arrival.

According to the report, Metayer refused to leave and told officers in Creole they were “talking nonsense,” and that he was not going anywhere.

Police said they attempted to place Metayer under arrest for trespassing, at which time he resisted, refused, and slapped an officer on the right side of her face.

Authorities said following the slap. they brought Metayer to the ground to place him in handcuffs when he bit another officer in the left forearm, breaking the officer’s skin.

Police said they were able to put Metayer in handcuffs and placed him inside a marked patrol vehicle.

Metayer was transported to the North Miami Beach Department’s Main Jail and faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police officer, firefighter, or corrections officer, resisting arrest with violence and trespassing after a verbal warning.

Authorities did not say if any officers involved in the incident were hospitalized following the attack.

As of Tuesday, Metayer was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $16,000.