Man accused of robbing student walking to school in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly robbed a student who was walking to school in North Miami, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Northeast 144th Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to his arrest report, Max Leonel approached the victim while wearing a ski mask as he reached into his waistband, “concealing his hand as if he was attempting to reach for a firearm.”

North Miami police said Leonel told the victim to give him his cellphone, which is worth about $300.

“If you don’t give me the phone, something bad is going to happen,” Leonel said, according to the arrest report.

Police said the victim was in fear for his life, believing Leonel was armed, so he handed him his phone.

Leonel then asked the victim if there was a passcode on the phone before ordering the boy to run away, authorities said.

Police said the victim was able to get a hold of another phone and call 911.

Officers then canvassed the area and located Leonel nearby.

Police said Leonel was transported to Jackson North Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces a charge of armed robbery while wearing a mask.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim or the school that he attends.