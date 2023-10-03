Police: Boy riding bike to school struck by van in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted a boy to a local hospital Tuesday morning after he was struck by a white van while riding his bicycle to school, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 199th Street.

According to Miami Gardens police, the driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges.

Police did not immediately release the age or identity of the boy who was injured. The extent of his injuries is also unknown at this time.

(WPLG)