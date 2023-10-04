Luke Bryan to hold concert, raise funds for South Florida school

FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

JUPITER, Fla. – Famed country music star Luke Bryan will make a stop in South Florida for a good cause.

Bryan will headline a concert hosted by Save Our Musicians Foundation to benefit Palm Beach County Public School District’s Bak Middle School of the Arts and Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

“When Luke Bryan takes the stage, it’s more than a concert—it’s a mission,” said Save Our Musicians CEO, Dennis Cunningham.

This private event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Jupiter Pointe Marina and Tiki 52 properties.

Event goers may purchase tickets for table seating or can watch from a boat slip on the water.

For more information, click on this link.