Man accused of pulling gun on woman, 4 children in Miami road rage incident

MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Tuesday, two days after they said he pulled a gun on a woman and four children in a road rage incident in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

It all happened just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 79th Street, police said.

A woman told police she was driving with her three children, aged 1, 3 and 7, along with her 15-year-old sister, when she wouldn’t allow a Honda Civic, driven by a man later identified as Taylor Alexis Gonzalez, to cut her off, according to an arrest report.

This “upset” Gonzalez, police said, and he drove around the woman, stopped the car, got out and pointed a handgun at the family. A woman, later identified as Gonzalez’s girlfriend, also “briefly” exited his car, they said.

Police said the woman drove away, but Gonzalez caught up with her, and once again stopped, got out and pointed a gun at the family.

According to the report, “this same cycle repeated several times” until the woman spotted a Miami police car and flagged down the officer inside.

Gonzalez, 22, then went down a side street and fled, police said.

The woman’s sister took video of the incident showing Gonzalez’s tag number and officers were able to track him down Tuesday night in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 167th Street, the report states.

Police said they attempted to stop Gonzalez and, after he initially fled, finally did so in front of his home on Northwest Fifth Court in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area.

Gonzalez’s girlfriend told police she didn’t recall any details about the incident, but, when shown the video, identified the gun-toting suspect as her boyfriend of eight months, the report states.

A judge found probable cause to charge Gonzalez with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to jail records.

He remained held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.