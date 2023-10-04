Miami-Dade police officer, another driver hospitalized after crash

Sky 10 above scene of police-involved crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer and another person were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their vehicles collided in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of Southwest 344th Street and 177th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:45 a.m. and spotted the marked police vehicle with front-end damage.

According to authorities, the officer and driver of the other vehicle were both taken to Baptist Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police have not yet confirmed which driver was at fault.