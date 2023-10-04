Police investigate after ‘severely malnourished’ dog left for dead in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a case of animal abuse.

According to police, officers were alerted to a dead pit bull in the 1100 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, in Fort Lauderdale’s South Middle River neighborhood, on Sept. 24.

When they arrived, officers said they found a deceased dog, a white tarp and a metal dog crate that was filled with feces and vomit.

According to police, the tan and white pit-bull puppy was approximately 2-3 months old and appeared to be “severely malnourished” with a possible injury to one of its front legs.

Detectives said they believe the dog was left on the side of the road between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. by an unknown suspect, and that the puppy was alive when it was left there.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the dog is urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ralph Bouyett at 954-828-5639 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.