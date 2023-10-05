BSO detectives search for missing 13-year-old girl from North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last weekend.

According to detectives, Nasheba Goring was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, near the 6200 block of Southwest 17th Street.

Investigators said she is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Goring’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.