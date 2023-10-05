Investigation launched after 8 children get sick eating candy in Lauderhill

Police are investigating what caused several children to get sick at the Boys and Girls Club in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating what caused several children to get sick at the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill.

Officers said they responded to the facility located at 5455 NW 19th St. three times between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. after eight children ingested a candy.

Authorities said they believe it may have been infused with some sort of unknown substance.

Six of the children were taken to a medical center for further evaluation while the other two were cleared to go home.

Police said all parents were notified of the situation and there were no concerns for the health of any of the children.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to discover what the unknown substance is.