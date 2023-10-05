Miami Gardens man accused of raping sex worker at gunpoint

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a convicted felon from Miami Gardens Wednesday, a little more than a month after they said he raped a sex worker at gunpoint in the West Little River area of northwest Miami-Dade.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Charles Linburg Dawkins Jr. picked up the victim in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street just after midnight on Aug. 22.

Dawkins, 37, agreed to pay the woman $150 for 10 minutes of sex, police said. The report states he drove her north to Northwest 103rd Street and 30th Avenue.

She told police that when time was up, she asked Dawkins to take her back to where he picked her up.

Instead, Dawkins — who police said has a tattoo that says “Can’t Stop” on his left breast — took out a gun and sexually assaulted her, the report states.

Police said he then drove her to where he picked her up and fled, but not before stealing her purse and iPhone.

They said the victim spotted Dawkins Wednesday and police later took him into custody, where he declined to speak with officers without an attorney.

Dawkins was out on probation until 2027 at the time of his arrest, police said. State records show he was imprisoned from Oct. 2009 to July 2022 after being convicted of a host of charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery and grand theft auto.

He’s now back behind bars — this time in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond as of Thursday on charges of armed sexual battery and grand theft.