Police: 2 shot in City of Miami

MIAMI – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Northwest 69th Terrace.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim was shot in the arm and the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, the department is handling the investigation involving the victim who was shot in the arm, while the Miami-Dade Police Department is taking over the investigation involving the victim who is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.