South Florida law enforcement on high alert amid fighting in Israel

AVENTURA, Fla. – The violence in Israel has prompted law enforcement in South Florida to remain vigilant.

Police patrols in certain areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been increased.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the county’s first Jewish mayor, said she is focused on the tragic events unfolding in Israel and mindful of public safety concerns in South Florida.

“People will be rallying and protesting and praying, and we want that to be done peacefully and respectfully,” she said. “We have definitely added protection for all of our religious communities.”

Police departments in Miami Beach, the city of Miami and Miami-Dade said they will have increased police presence in areas of religious significance, including mosques and synagogues.

Retired Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina offered insights on how law enforcement agencies monitor for potential threats.

“If you want to go show support, that is OK, but what you don’t want is someone who wants to instigate an event,” said Colina. “Ideally, you are being proactive, you want to have a conversation with organizers, you are keeping groups separated. Obviously what makes this country great is that you get to go out and express how you feel about whatever is happening in the world, but you really should be mindful of who you are standing next to, so it is important for attendees to be vigilant.

“Florida has the third most hate groups in the country. You want to be vigilant and you want to look out for that lone actor that wants to create fear and perpetuate a problem that, quite frankly, we don’t have here thankfully, but maybe they want to start something. They are going to be following social media, being vigilant and extra patrol in neighborhoods that are predominantly Jewish or Muslim, keeping a watchful eye on synagogues and mosques…and if something happens in one city, then it can trigger activity in other cities.”

Evan Ross was one of the organizers of Monday night’s interfaith Stand with Israel rally in Aventura.

“The attack we have seen in Israel is unprecedented,” Ross said. “The absolute barbarism we have seen.”

Ross said a shared humanity and collective outrage over the brutal Hamas attack on Israel transcends partisan politics.

“Tonight we will have people from across the spectrums that we are used to having divide, religion, race, partisanship,” he said. “The Aventura Police Department will be out in force. People will see them, feel their presence, and I have every confidence that they will keep us safe.”

Hundreds of people attended the event, standing as one.

“We say that the Holocaust never again, but unfortunately, it’s happened again and that’s hurting our hearts,” said Bracha Tarazi.

Florida leaders on the state and federal level also attended the rally with a promise to fight.

“No matter how divided Congress may seem, my colleagues all know that this is a moment that calls for unity and compassion,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Added Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez: “I’m here to tell you that Governor DeSantis and I unequivocally support and stand with the state of Israel, our one true ally, the most valued friend we have in the Middle East.”