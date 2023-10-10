Florida leaders pay tribute to Israeli Captain killed during Hamas attack

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As the conflict in Israel continues to unfold following a surprise attack by Hamas that has killed more than 1,000 people, including 14 Americans over the weekend, a family in Miami-Dade and Broward counties continue to grieve for their loved ones.

Abraham Hankin, a 38-year-old father of four who has family in North Miami Beach, was serving in the Israeli Defense Forces as a captain in the elite special forces when he was killed Saturday night fighting Hamas terrorists.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside and was joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, reminding others about the true cost of war.

“We too pray for the family of IDF Captain Abraham Hankin in North Miami Beach,” said DeSantis.

Elbaz-Starinsky used the words “‘horrific carnage, barbarian and evil,” to describe the brutal attack on Israel and highlighted the sacrifice many are making back home.

“Captain Abraham Hankin was my brother’s friend,” he said. “Breaking it to his family, to his brother, if not the most, certainly one of the most difficult things that I’ve done in my life, and I will carry this forever with me.”

Elbaz-Starinsky called Hankin a hero while describing him as an exceptional fighter and commander.

He also gave others the sobering reminder that the pain will continue to affect our neighbors here in South Florida.

Elbaz-Starinsky said relatives of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy died in the surprise attack.

“A family of five, Tamar, Jonathan, and their three children, a 3-year-old boy and 6-year-old twin sisters,” said Levy.

Levy shared the heartbreaking news with Local 10 News on Tuesday.

“Their house was burnt down,” he said in part. “They were all shot after trying to flee from the smoke.”