North Miami Beach synagogue accepting donations for Israeli citizens, soldiers

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Much of the community in South Florida is devastated by the attack on Israel.

Many of the people who spoke to Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos on Tuesday described the terrorist group of Hamas as savages, but they say now is the time for them to unify and help in whatever way they can.

From vehicles packed with supplies to Amazon deliveries sent direct, the Skylake Synagogue, located at 1850 NE 183rd St. in North Miami Beach, opened its doors at noon on Tuesday, accepting hundreds of donations in an effort to help the people of Israel, both civilians and soldiers.

“We are receiving a lot of people texting and emails that on are the ground, they are missing a lot of things and we are trying to fill that void,” said Skylake Synagogue Rabbi Ariel Yeshrun.

At the house of worship, volunteers were busy loading up all kinds of donated items like towels, medication, food and water, along with batteries and power banks that are necessary to keep cell phones and other equipment charged.

Despite all of the volunteers already helping, the synagogue is in need of more volunteers to continue packing up the donations.

This assistance comes after a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel as Israelis were wrapping up the seven-day long Jewish festival of Sukkot on Saturday.

“Indiscriminately attacking innocent people, children, women,” said Yeshrun.

Oriya Elharal, a volunteer and teacher at the Jewish Culture High School, said she just returned from Israel and was there during the first part of attacks.

“We woke up to sirens, running to bomb shelters,” she said.

Fortunately, she was able to make it out on a flight, returning to Miami Monday night but already doing what she can to help.

“We brought a bunch of donations, some of our staff raised over $3,000,” she said. “That is the power right now, to be unified and to be stronger than ever.”

The synagogue will be accepting donations until 8 p.m. Tuesday and then again starting at noon on Wednesday.

These are the supplies they are asking for. All donations will be boarded on a cargo plane to Israel: