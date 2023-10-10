Synagogues in South Florida hire private security to work with police after Hamas attack

SURFSIDE, Fla. – In Miami-Dade County, police officers have been working with the private security that synagogues have hired after the Hamas attack in Israel.

Shlomo Danzinger, the mayor of Surfside, where Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a speech on Tuesday, said that’s the case in his town.

“There is a lot of craziness happening,” Danzinger said. “People are hyper-aware now.”

There are more than half a dozen synagogues in the beachside town of about 5,530, north of Miami Beach, and the police department works “in conjunction” with security guards.

“We provide that extra layer,” Danzinger said.

DeSantis said the state is remaining “vigilant” to ensure the Jewish community isn’t targeted. The Miami Beach Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade had a similar message.

