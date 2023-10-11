‘Horrific and gruesome’: South Florida doctor helps treat wounded in Israel

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – A South Florida doctor traveled to Israel to help treat those wounded by Hamas’ attacks in the country. Now, he’s sharing his experiences with Local 10 News.

Dr. Zev Neuwirth usually practices medicine in Bay Harbor Islands, but now, he’s practicing in a war zone.

As soon as the war started, he got on a flight to Israel.

“Words will never be able to describe the horrific nature and brutality and inhumane acts that were carried out here,” Neuwirth said.

During a video interview with Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe, Neuwirth described what he saw.

“This RPG, this is what they used to cause some of this horror and hell — next to a children’s bike. An RPG for hell and destruction next to a child’s bike,” he said. “Bullet holes in the walls. These are the inside of the homes and you see the bullet holes in the walls here. Back down there is the children’s room.”

“What’s in the children’s room?” Lowe asked.

“Death, destruction. That’s what’s in there,” he said.

Neuwirth said there are “no words” to describe what he saw.

“The stench in the air is horrific. Nothing — there are no words, Rosh — elderly women, children with my own eyes. I still can’t believe it,” he said.

The physician held back tears as he spoke to Local 10 news from Israel.

“The scene is horrific and gruesome,” Neuwirth said. “It’s too hard. I still can’t believe it. I can’t believe it.”