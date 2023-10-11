Man asks 13-year-old girl lewd question, masturbates near Lauderhill school, cops say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Sunrise man Tuesday after they said he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl walking to school in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill police, the girl, a student at Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School, located at 1901 NW 49th Ave., told officers she encountered the man, Travis Anthony Davis, as she walked towards the south gate of the school just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Davis, 30, was driving in a black car at the time and was wearing a tank top and no pants, police said.

According to an arrest report, with the passenger’s window down, Davis slowed down in front of the girl, smiled at her and, while masturbating, asked the girl, “It’s big, isn’t it?” before driving off.

The girl wasn’t able to provide officers with a description of the make, model or tag number of the vehicle, but said she’d seen it parked near the school about a week prior.

Police said results from a license plate reader matched surveillance video of Davis’ black Nissan Altima.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale police investigators contacted Lauderhill police to inform them they were investigating a similar report involving a man exposing himself to children near a school in that city and surveilling Davis’ vehicle but lost track of him.

That afternoon, police presented Davis’ photo in a lineup to the victim, who identified him and wrote on the photo, “He showed me his penis,” the report states.

Police had probable cause to arrest Davis at that point and pulled him over along West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale about two hours after the girl positively identified him, police said.

The report states that Davis admitted to coming to Lauderhill for “joy rides,” but wouldn’t say why he was in town Friday.

Davis was being held in the Broward County jail Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposure of sexual organs.

It’s unclear if Davis will face any charges in connection to the Fort Lauderdale allegations.