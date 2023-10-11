Police: Armed felon threatens to kill woman, grandkids after punching her at Miami supermarket

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a convicted felon from Hialeah Tuesday, a little less than a month after they said he attacked a woman outside of a supermarket in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, pulled out a gun, then threatened to kill her and her family.

Police said the woman was shopping at the Presidente Supermarket at 3001 NW 17th Ave. on Sept. 17 with her daughter and three grandchildren, aged 3, 5 and 6.

At around 8:15 p.m., they say Carlos Alexis Aybar-Oliveras and began to “insult and argue (with) her.”

An arrest report doesn’t specify whether he knew the victim or what, if anything, prompted him to argue with the woman.

The report states Aybar-Oliveras, 43, then grabbed his phone and told her he was “going to take a photo of her to send to his friend and get her deported.”

Things escalated further, police said.

The report states Aybar-Oliveras punched the woman in the face, then walked to his minivan, grabbed a gun, walked back to the woman and, while holding the weapon at his side, yelled at the woman he was going to “kill her and her family.”

Police said Aybar-Oliveras then put the gun in his waistband, went back to his van and sped off, nearly hitting the woman and other bystanders.

The report states that officers located Aybar-Oliveras, who was previously convicted of felony child neglect, at his apartment on West 11th Street in Hialeah and took him into custody.

Police said he told detectives that he remembered the woman arguing with him and “slapping him several times.”

“(Aybar-Oliveras) stated he usually carries a toy water gun that looks like a firearm, and he may have used it that day, but he doesn’t recall, as he was intoxicated that day,” police wrote in the report.

Authorities arrested him on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count each of possession of a weapon as a convicted felon and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.

Aybar-Oliveras was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $44,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.