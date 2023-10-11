Man accused of fatally shooting mother of his children in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives were searching for a gunman on Wednesday after a murder in Miami Gardens, police said.

Witnesses told police officers the man yelled at the woman and hit her before he shot and killed her around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday outside her home near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 34th Court.

She was identified by her family as Kimonie Williams.

The victim’s father told Local 10 News that he heard the gunshots and ran outside to find his daughter gasping for air.

“When I came out, I saw her over there, lying down on her face,” Dave Williams said.

Police officers responded a short time later after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman had been shot several times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

“She was a good girl,” Dave Williams said. “She was a very kind-hearted person.”

Police identified the suspect as Delroy Mohammed. Dave Williams said his daughter had broken up with Mohammed and he just couldn’t accept it. He is the father to three of her four kids.

“How can you take someone’s life because they decided not to be in a relationship with you anymore?” Dave Williams asked.

Miami Gardens police say Mohammed took off after the shooting, but later turned himself in to Margate police.

Mohammed has since been transported to jail. He is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.