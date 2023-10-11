Woman killed in fatal shooting outside Miami-Dade public library

Police in Miami Gardens investigate a shooting outside a Miami-Dade public library.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside a Miami-Dade library.

According to police, they received a shot spotter alert in the parking lot of the North Dade Regional Library located at 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens at approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased, police said.

Authorities said they took a woman into custody but have not released her identity.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

There were no other injuries.