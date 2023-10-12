Karate instructor, 58, accused of molesting 9-year-old girl in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 58-year-old karate instructor was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he molested his 9-year-old student at a karate studio in southwest Miami-Dade last month.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, on Sept. 29, the victim was having a private session with Darwin Dejesus Rojas-Frias, at Showakai Karate-Do USA, located at 13716 SW 88th St., while her mother was present.

After the session concluded, the victim told her mother that Rojas-Frias had taken her to a small closet, which was out of her mother’s view, the report stated.

While there, Rojas Frias grabbed one of the victim’s hands, put it inside his pants and told her to squeeze his penis, according to police.

Authorities said the victim told her mother that she did not squeeze Rojas-Frias’ penis, but was still forced to touch it.

Investigators said Rojas-Frias was transported to MDPD’s Special Victim’s Bureau/ Sex Crimes Investigation Unit on Monday for questioning.

According to his arrest report, Rojas-Frias admitted to taking the victim inside the small closet, which was away from her mother’s view, but denied making her touch his penis.

Police said Rojas-Frias was temporarily free to leave after investigators awaited the victim’s interview.

Police said the victim was interviewed and provided the same statement to investigators as she did to her mother.

Rojas-Frias was taken into custody Wednesday and once again transported to the MDPD’s Special Victim’s Bureau/ Sex Crimes Investigation Unit where he again denied the allegation.

According to jail records, Rojas-Frias is facing one count of child molestation of a victim under 18 years of age.

Rojas-Frias appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Thursday, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer ordered him to stay away from the victim.

The stay-away order mandates that Diaz have no direct or indirect contact with the victim and stay at least 500 feet away from her home or school.

As of Thursday, Rojas-Frias was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He will appear before a division judge this week to have a special hearing to see if he can be released from jail until his next court date is announced.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told Local 10 News Thursday that it’s possible Rojas-Frias could have more victims.

“This teacher has access to hundreds of children, so we are encouraging parents to talk to their children, so if they know something, please call the police,” he said.