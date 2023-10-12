Man with Miami relative kidnapped by Hamas; father shares urgent plea

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man with a relative in Miami was kidnapped from a music festival by terrorist group Hamas during its attack on Israel over the weekend.

His father, Chai Wenkert, spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, pleading for his release.

Omer Wenkert was at the music festival with his childhood friend, Kim, when Hamas attacked. Authorities recently discovered her body.

Terrifying video shows Wenkert surrounded by cheering Hamas terrorists.

“I know that you are alive. I feel it, “ Chai Wenkert said. “I feel every single minute. I need you back home.”

Chai Wenkert is desperately trying to get his son home. Omer Wenkert suffers from colitis and urgently needs his medication.

Chai Wenkert said Hamas denied a Red Cross appeal to hand over his medications.

“I’m very worried about my son’s health,” he said. “It’s going down, very immediate.”

The hope is that Omer is still alive.

“I can’t describe (to) you what I’m going through,” Chai Wenkert said. “But I’m very strong. The mission will be accomplished.”