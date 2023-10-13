Driver dies after being pulled from water following Alligator Alley crash, troopers say

Medics airlifted a driver to a local hospital Friday afternoon following a crash on Alligator Alley.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died Friday afternoon following a crash on Alligator Alley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just after 1 p.m., near mile marker 47 in far western Broward County.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the 50-year-old driver went 10 feet down an embankment and crashed.

An FHP spokesperson said the driver had to be pulled from the water. The driver was unresponsive and first responders performed CPR on him or her, officials said.

Medics took the driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, to Broward Health Medical Center, officials said.

FHP officials later confirmed that the driver died.

Traffic was shut down in both directions as rescue crews airlifted the patient.