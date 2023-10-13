91º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Homestead Air Reserve Base to undergo explosive training on Saturday

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Homestead, Miami-Dade County
Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – People who live near Homestead Air Reserve Base are going to hear some loud blasts on Saturday, but there is nothing to worry about.

According to officials at the base, the 482d Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be conducting a demolition training operation Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During this time frame, there will be approximately three detonations on the EOD Proficiency Range Complex.

There is no cause for alarm.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email