Homestead Air Reserve Base to undergo explosive training on Saturday

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – People who live near Homestead Air Reserve Base are going to hear some loud blasts on Saturday, but there is nothing to worry about.

According to officials at the base, the 482d Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be conducting a demolition training operation Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During this time frame, there will be approximately three detonations on the EOD Proficiency Range Complex.

There is no cause for alarm.