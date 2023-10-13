Miami Beach restaurant manager accused of sexually assaulting employee

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a restaurant manager from Miami Beach Thursday after they said he sexually assaulted an intoxicated female employee at his apartment after they had gone out for drinks.

According to an arrest report, the allegations against Steven Davila Moncloa, 56, date back to Aug. 4. The report doesn’t specify the restaurant he or the alleged victim worked at.

The report states that the woman woke up in Moncloa’s bed that morning at his apartment on Drexel Avenue, wearing his clothes. She told police that she and Moncloa had gone out drinking after work at establishments on Española Way the night before.

According to police, the woman asked Moncloa what had happened and said “nothing took place” between the two.

The report states that the woman, however, started noticing “discomfort” in her genitals and pain throughout her body and “began to show signs of bruising to the areas of her inner thighs, buttocks, the back of her thighs, her back and arms.”

Police said Moncloa denied anything happened in a subsequent phone call and the woman had a sexual battery kit performed on Aug. 7, as she suspected she had been raped.

After contacting police, detectives obtained surveillance footage from around Española Way and Moncloa’s apartment, authorities said.

The report states in the Española Way footage, the victim “was seen walking on Mr. Moncloa’s right side (and) appeared to be intoxicated, as she stumbled on several occasions and had to be helped by Mr. Moncloa, who was holding her purse with his left arm.”

Video taken from Moncloa’s building showed Moncloa assisting the woman to his apartment, as she was “visibly impaired,” police wrote.

Authorities followed up with Moncloa Thursday, where he denied any allegations of sexual battery, police said.

“Mr. Moncloa affirmed that (the victim) was heavily intoxicated as she entered his residence, laid on a living room couch, and commenced to vomit,” detectives wrote in the report. “Mr. Moncloa added that (she) was completely passed out as he carried her into his standing shower and rinsed her off. He then removed her clothing, dressed her in his clothing, and laid her in his bed. Mr. Moncloa disclosed that he laid next to (her) and went to sleep.”

Police said Moncloa claimed that the woman performed a sex act on him after waking up but he did not reciprocate.

A statement he allegedly made to detectives after being shown photos of the woman’s “very visible bruising” to her groin, thighs and buttocks was redacted from the police report.

He would once again deny raping her, however, police said.

“Due to his admission and the evident discrepancies in his statement, Mr. Moncloa was advised that he would be arrested and charged for his involvement,” the report states.

Moncloa was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of sexual battery. He was no longer listed in jail records as of Friday afternoon and court records show he bonded out of jail.