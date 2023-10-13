Pro-Palestinian protest held at downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park

MIAMI – A pro-Palestinian demonstration was held Friday afternoon as hundreds gathered at downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.

It comes as law enforcement agencies across South Florida beefed up their presence at Jewish schools and houses of worship ahead of the planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations Friday.

Officials said there were no credible threats, but the tighter security measures were being fueled by social media chatter.

A Local 10 News crew was at the demonstration where the emotions of an Israeli-American were running high towards a pro-Palestinian protestor.

“You dirty rapist. You support people that rape people and behead kids—that’s what you do?” My Brother died!” shouted the Israel-American at the Palestinian protestor.

Local 10 News also spoke with a Palestinian woman who was against the violence that is happening around the world.

“I want to say that I am against any violence,” she said. “We are not anti-Semitic. I love Jewish people. I love them with all my heart.”

Miami-Dade school board officials referenced security worries at their most recent meeting.

“Our school police is prepared,” Superintendent Jose Dotres said.

As the Israeli war escalates and a Hamas leader called for a “Global Day of Jihad,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for heightened levels of security all over the county.

“While our public safety teams are not responding to any individual threats in our area, we are partially activating the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center out of an abundance of caution,” she said in a statement, in part. “MDPD will have an increased presence around schools, synagogues, mosques and Jewish Community Centers.”

Broward Sheriff gregory Tony earlier this week, on WIOD, said he has extra deputies patrolling area synagogues, mosques and college campuses, and that he is coordinating with the FBI to ensure ongoing safety on the heels of the ongoing war raging in Israel.

Authorities said there have been several arrests in connection to local pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations in Fort Lauderdale and at Florida Atlantic University this week.

Local 10 News cameras also spotted a man being detained at the protest who tried to cross the street.

Local 10 News spoke with a local Palestinian-American, who condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel, but also said that killing innocent Palestinians isn’t the answer.

“Neither side should be killed,” Anas Amireh said. “Neither side should die.”

