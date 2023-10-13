91º

Stone crab season begins this weekend, with new rules

FWC changes regulations for 2023-2024 season

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Jumbo Stone Crab plates from Joe's Stone Crab

South Florida, it’s that time of year again. Stone crabs will be back in season beginning on Sunday.

The season, which runs from Oct. 15 through May 1, is a busy time for fishermen all across the state of Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, changes were approved for crab trap regulations for the 2023-2024 season.

In a meeting this month, FWC said traps must include an unobstructed escape ring 2 3/16 inches in diameter for all recreational and commercial plastic or wood stone crab traps.

According to the FWC website, these are the trap specifications:

  • Maximum trap size is 24 inches by 24 inches by 24 inches or a volume of 8 cubic feet.
  • Traps can be made from either wood, wire or plastic.
  • The throat or entrance must be 5 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches.
  • Throat must be no larger than 5 1/2 by 3 1/8 inches in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade.
  • If the throat or entrance is round, it cannot exceed 5 inches in diameter.
  • Round throats prohibited in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.
  • The trap must have a degradable panel that is 5 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches and is made of cypress or untreated pine slat no thicker than ¾ of an inch.
  • Wire traps must have at least three unobstructed escape rings (2 3/8 inches in diameter) located on a vertical side of the trap.

Recreational fishers aged 16 and older must register online before they start using traps.

They must follow the regulations:

  • Minimum Size Limit: 2 7/8 inches; only claws may be harvested.
  • Daily Bag Limit: 1 gallon of claws per person or 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less.
  • Harvest from egg-bearing crabs prohibited.
Claws must be 2 7/8 of an inch

For more information about the 2023-2024 stone crab season, click on this link.

