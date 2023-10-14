Miami police search for 11-year-old boy last seen in Little Haiti area

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.

According to detectives, Michael Antoine Blanc was reported missing from the Little Haiti area.

Authorities said he is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He has black short hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shoes and had a black backpack with him, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or their Non-Emergency Line at 305-579-6111.