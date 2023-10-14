Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Miami, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist hospitalized early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. near the area of Biscayne Blvd and 22nd Street.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told Local 10 News in a statement that a 45-year-old man was transported by first responders to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition with head, leg, and chest trauma.

The investigation as to what led up to the motorcyclist being struck remains under investigation.

Authorities did not say if the crash was considered to be a hit-and-run and Miami police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Additional information on the driver’s identity has not been released at this time.