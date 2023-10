MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials are keeping a close eye on Biscayne Bay after videos began circulating online that appeared to show a massive leak.

Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo said the public works department has been notified.

Miami-Dade County Chief Bay Officer Irela Bague is also aware of the situation, Covo said.

Officials said hey looking into the matter to address any environmental impacts.