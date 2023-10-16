2 hurt after ambulance overturns in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer crashed into a private ambulance in northwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon, flipping the rescue vehicle on its side, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 77th Street, in the county’s Gladeview area.

The two workers in the ambulance were treated and released at the scene, an MDFR spokesperson said. There were no patients inside.

The crash caused traffic backups in the area.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the crash.