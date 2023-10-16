Man calls Miami FBI, threatens mass shooting, says he was abused, kidnapped by ‘Jewish people’

MIAMI – A man whose address is listed as homeless on an arrest form is facing felony charges for threats and extortion after investigators say he made a telephone call to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Miami Field Office where he stated that he was going to conduct a mass shooting and that he had been “abused, manipulated, and kidnapped by the Jewish people.”

The FBI reported that on Monday, Oct. 9 at 10:10 a.m. a person later identified as Maximo Dejesus-Delacruz phoned the field office and told the operator “a lot of people are going to die, like hundreds of people, shot dead, they’re going to get executed.”

Delacruz had been arrested in September of 2014 for criminal mischief for drawing swastikas on a synagogue in Miami Beach and had mentioned it several times while speaking with the FBI operator.

Delacruz said he was “going to walk up in a building and shoot up everybody with an automatic weapon.”

The report says he specifically said he would target a concert and shoot hundreds of people.

He continued on the recorded call saying that he had been contacting the FBI on “numerous occasions through the years to report crimes and to get him protection from harassment.”

The call lasted for 15 minutes, according to the report.

FBI Operator: “Why do you want to hurt so many people?”

Delacruz: “Because that has got to be the way that you get attention. What I want resolved is that I need protection from a very . . . from somebody in the government of the United States because I pay my taxes. I pay taxes and I need some kind of protection . . . either from the police . . uh local police from the city of Miami or from the FBI . . from the CIA, from somebody. I need some kind of protection from this harassment.”

He said frequently during the call that if the FBI and or the city of Miami Police didn’t pay attention and didn’t provide him with protection he was going to conduct a mass shooting.

He also said that the harassment has been happening to him for years and it has to be with “the Jewish people.”

City of Miami detectives with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force later located Delacruz in front of the Wilkie D. Fergusons Jr. United States Courthouse at 400 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Health Behavioral Crisis for evaluation. Following the evaluation, he was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held and will appear before a judge for a bond hearing.