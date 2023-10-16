Man found shot in Coconut Grove, according to police

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – A man was found shot early Monday morning on Day Avenue just off South Dixie Highway, according to police.

At 3:40 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of 3674 Day Ave. in Coconut Grove in reference to a Shot Spotter alert.

Police found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

The area has recently been undergoing a transformation with the building of Coconut Grove’s Platform 3750 apartments with retail including an Aldi store and Starbucks on the ground floor.