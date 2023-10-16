South Florida family donates over $200K, ambulance to front lines in Israel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Supplies to help the victims of the Israel-Hamas war are coming from all over the world, including South Florida.

With hospitals overwhelmed on the warfront, they are in desperate need of medical supplies.

“It’s beyond important that all of us can see people are so generous,” said Miami Beach Dr. Ari Ciment.

Speaking to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe, Ciment was brought to tears while speaking about the generous donation of the Wasserstein family.

They have a made a donation of more than $200,000 to United Hatzalah, a volunteer ambulance group that is helping the wounded on the front lines in Israel.

“We love the state of Israel,” said Steve Wasserstein. “We support Jews.”

They also donated an ambulance that will serve as a mobile intensive care unit.

“You can’t put a price on Israel, you can’t put a price on helping first responders,” said Jake Wasserstein.

The Wassersteins were made aware of the urgent need in an Instagram post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son.

“We value life, they value death, that is the difference,” said Steve Wasserstein.