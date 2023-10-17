Alabama man wins over $2M playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – An Alabama man is over $2 million richer after hitting the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced this week.

According to the Florida Lottery, 49-year-old Gary Thomas, from Dothan, Alabama, claimed a top prize from the “$150,000 A Year For Life” scratch-off game.

Thomas received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, according to Lottery officials.

“It’s still sinking in,” Thomas told the Florida Lottery. “I couldn’t believe it! I still can’t believe it!”

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.