Everglades flooding has wildlife running out of dry ground

Wildlife in Florida’s Everglades are running out of dry ground thanks to high water levels, according to experts.

In recent days, the South Florida Water Management District and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission have penned letters to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting they open specific water control structures along Tamiami Trail to provide relief and restore healthy wildlife populations.

Environmental advocate Betty Osceola, a member of the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, Miccosukee Fish and Wildlife Director Dr. Craig van der Heiden and Garrett Stuart, Chief Executive Officer at The Eco Preservation Project, gave Local 10 News viewers an inside look at the rising water level in the Central Everglades to discuss the growing problem.

“These islands are what the animals depend on,” said Stuart.

“You can see all these roots are coming up on the water’s surface,” said van der Heiden. “This means the wildlife that utilizes these islands will start to decline.”

What we found is even the rodents, the rats, and the mice die on these tree islands, and they can survive almost anything,” he added. “It is because they are drowning, you can only hold onto a tree for so long.”

“Many of the [tree] islands are underwater and drowning and something needs to be done,” said Osceola.

Osceola said she and other environmental organizations are asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to open some nearby flood gates which would allow water to go into the Big Cypress Natural Reserve and will provide relief without flooding Miami-Dade’s agricultural lands.

In a statement late Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Army Corporation of Engineers told Local 10 News they are aware of the situation and share their concerns, adding they are actively working to open some gates.

“If we teach people to fall in love with this pace, then you will have the heart to protect it,” said Stuart. “To me, the Everglades is the heart of Florida.”

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is aware of the high-water conditions and is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District to minimize those impacts,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Read the statement about the impact of high-water levels in the Central Everglades below from Chief Communications & Public Policy Officer Sean Cooley and the South Florida Water Management District:

“The South Florida Water Management District Governing Board shares in the important concerns about the high-water levels in the Central Everglades (sometimes referred to as the Water Conservation Areas or Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area). The Central Everglades is an important place of Tribal, traditional and cultural legacy as well as ecological significance. We understand that high water levels have detrimental impacts on wildlife, recreation, and important tree islands. The District has engaged the federal agencies for approval to use district structures to reduce water levels. If allowed, the District will use its S-343A and S-343B structures to reduce the harmful levels in the Central Everglades. In addition, we support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in keeping their S-12A and S-12B structures open until Water Conservation Area 3A (WCA-3A) returns to lower levels. Additional infrastructure, being built and planned within the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) plus culverts built in the L-28 South Levee, will further help reduce the occurrence of harmful high-water levels within the Central Everglades in the future. However, because of the high water levels happening this year, we have requested the federal partners pursue immediate and long-term operational changes in the Central Everglades.”

Read the letter from the South Florida Water Management District to the US Army Corps of Engineers below.

The U.S. Army Corporation of Engineers released the following statement to Local 10 News in response to opening the flood gates: