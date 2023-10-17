Keys man threatens to ‘launch rockets’ at military aircraft in Marathon, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A man from the Florida Keys could be spending some time behind bars after deputies accused him of threatening to shoot down a U.S. Navy aircraft that flew over his home in Marathon this week.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Michael Angelo Robulock, 39, was arrested Monday for threatening a military aircraft.

Authorities said Robulock is facing one charge of threatening to discharge a destructive device.

Robulock told MCSO deputies the military was flying helicopters over his residence, adding that he would “launch rockets at them if they flew below 1,000 feet,” Linhardt said.

He stated, “If these (expletives) keep flying over my house, they’re going to get a rocket,” according to authorities.

Robulock was taken into custody without incident.

Linhardt said authorities notified the U.S. Navy of Robulock’s statements and subsequent arrest.

According to jail records, he is set to be arraigned on Nov. 29.