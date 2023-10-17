Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 26800 block of Southwest 128th Avenue.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds to the lower extremities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported him to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.