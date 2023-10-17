Man steals car from gas station with toddler in back seat

Boynton Beach Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle with a toddler in the back seat.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach Police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a two-year-old sitting in the back seat.

Officers say the suspect pulled up to a Mobil Gas station along 850 W. Gateway Blvd. on Tuesday in a white SUV around 6:30 a.m. with a second person.

According to the police report, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle with the child inside and drove toward I-95.

Officers say the suspect stopped the vehicle at the Residence Inn Hotel in Boca Raton, where he dropped off the child and left the scene.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle near the Boca Raton Mall.

Police have released a picture of the suspect to help locate him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Leitner at 561-742-6113.