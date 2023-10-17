South Florida based Mrs. Pasta recalls frozen meat not inspected by USDA

Fort Lauderdale based Mrs. Pasta is recalling about 4,544 pounds of frozen meat produced without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall for the frozen not-ready-to-eat meat pasta items on Monday.

According to the USDA, the items were produced from Aug. 2023 through Oct. 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs. Pasta Short Ribs Ravioli” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs. Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli squared” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs. Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli Halfmoon” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs. Pasta Tortellini Bolognese” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45764″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to a distributor, retailers, and restaurants in Florida. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.