78º

Local News

Dentist fired after Brickell video shows him ripping down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Tags: Brickell, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Israeli attacks
Dentist Ahmed ElKoussa, left, is one of the men pictured in a video taken in Brickell of two men removing posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – Blake Warman says he was walking through Miami’s Brickell neighborhood on Tuesday night when he saw two men tear down what he says were posters of faces of children kidnapped from Israel in the Hamas attack.

The posters have been tacked up in South Florida and across the nation.

Warman took cellphone video of the two men.

One of the men pictured has been identified as Ahmed ElKoussa, DMD, a South Florida dentist, who has now been fired from CG Smiles in Miami, where he was employed. The other man was identified as Xave Ramoul.

Juan Carlos Izquierdo, DMD, said that ElKoussa was fired “right away” on Wednesday when the video surfaced.

“He tried to come into the office. I said ‘stay back,’ " said Izquierdo.

Local 10 News reached out to ElKoussa to get his side of the story, but we received no response.

The non-profit group Stop Antisemitism shared the video online of the dentist and another man ripping down the posters.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the same group is of a man walking across a bridge at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and shows him tearing down similar posters of civilians, including children, who were kidnapped after Hamas.

He was identified as a University of Pennsylvania law school library staffer, Matthew Carson Wranovics, by thepostmillenial. That video has sparked outrage and people calling for the man, to be fired.

The school said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Michelle F. Solomon is a multi-platform producer/reporter for Local10 and is the podcast producer/reporter/host of the station's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and producer of Local10.com's DigiShorts.

email