Dentist fired after Brickell video shows him ripping down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Dentist Ahmed ElKoussa, left, is one of the men pictured in a video taken in Brickell of two men removing posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

MIAMI, Fla. – Blake Warman says he was walking through Miami’s Brickell neighborhood on Tuesday night when he saw two men tear down what he says were posters of faces of children kidnapped from Israel in the Hamas attack.

The posters have been tacked up in South Florida and across the nation.

Warman took cellphone video of the two men.

One of the men pictured has been identified as Ahmed ElKoussa, DMD, a South Florida dentist, who has now been fired from CG Smiles in Miami, where he was employed. The other man was identified as Xave Ramoul.

UPDATE: Dentist Ahmed ElKoussa has been let go from CG Smile dental practice in Miami, FL. https://t.co/BHFZThr1cU pic.twitter.com/4nLVP1DRGE — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 18, 2023

Juan Carlos Izquierdo, DMD, said that ElKoussa was fired “right away” on Wednesday when the video surfaced.

“He tried to come into the office. I said ‘stay back,’ " said Izquierdo.

Local 10 News reached out to ElKoussa to get his side of the story, but we received no response.

The non-profit group Stop Antisemitism shared the video online of the dentist and another man ripping down the posters.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the same group is of a man walking across a bridge at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and shows him tearing down similar posters of civilians, including children, who were kidnapped after Hamas.

University of Pennsylvania student taking down posters of kidnapped Israelis - babies, kids - being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.



Recognize him? DM us! #UPenn pic.twitter.com/qD5BylJu4q — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 17, 2023

He was identified as a University of Pennsylvania law school library staffer, Matthew Carson Wranovics, by thepostmillenial. That video has sparked outrage and people calling for the man, to be fired.

The school said they are investigating the incident.