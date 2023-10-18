FHP: Hazmat responds to overturned truck carrying flammable liquids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A crash involving a car and a white box truck on the southbound lanes of I-95 early Wednesday morning blocked southbound express lanes north of Sunrise Boulevard. The truck, which Florida Highway Patrol said was carrying a “mixture of flammable liquids,” overturned across the southbound express lanes and also caused a potentially hazardous situation.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and dispatched it Hazardous Material Unit (Hazmat) to contain the contents and off-load the flammables from the truck.

The collision, which happened at 5:25 a.m., caused all lanes to be closed while the situation was contained. Traffic was diverted onto SR 838 (Sunrise Boulevard) for several hours. The roadway reopened at 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.