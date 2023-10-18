79º

Local News

Northbound lanes of FL Turnpike at Okeechobee Road blocked after dump truck accident

Drivers advised to take alternative routes to avoid area

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Traffic

A collision in the northbound lane of the Florida Turnpike at Okeechobee Road involving two cars and a dump truck has lanes blocked and traffic backed up.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene where, from Sky 10, a silver car appeared to have been rear-ended by the truck. Another car could be seen with front-end damage.

At 2 p.m., two left lanes of three lanes were blocked.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is at the scene.

It is unclear the extent of any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

(Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more on this developing story.)

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle F. Solomon is a multi-platform producer/reporter for Local10 and is the podcast producer/reporter/host of the station's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and producer of Local10.com's DigiShorts.

email