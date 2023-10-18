Northbound lanes of FL Turnpike at Okeechobee Road blocked after dump truck accident

A collision in the northbound lane of the Florida Turnpike at Okeechobee Road involving two cars and a dump truck has lanes blocked and traffic backed up.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene where, from Sky 10, a silver car appeared to have been rear-ended by the truck. Another car could be seen with front-end damage.

At 2 p.m., two left lanes of three lanes were blocked.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is at the scene.

It is unclear the extent of any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

(Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more on this developing story.)