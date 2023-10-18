68º

Police investigate shooting after Pembroke Pines GameStop employee opens fire

Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting that occurred after an altercation inside a GameStop.

According to authorities, officers responded to the store located at 11069 Pines Blvd. at approximately 8:16 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed a GameStop employee shot someone after the two got into some kind of an altercation inside the store.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced, but police said all subjects are accounted for.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

