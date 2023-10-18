PortMiami receives over $16M in funding to help modernize cargo operations

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke Wednesday of COVID-19 prevention measures the county is taking amid the recent surge in infections.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined at PortMiami Wednesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg to highlight how the Biden administration’s “bipartisan Infrastructure Law is funding historic investments in port infrastructure to improve the efficiency and resiliency of our supply chains – helping to bring down shipping costs,” county officials said in a news release.

While in the Sunshine State, Buttigieg also highlighted new investments in airports, railways, ports and waterways and gave an update on the region’s federally funded projects from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where Buttigieg and other local leaders were seen touring the port’s cargo and freight area early Wednesday morning.

Buttigieg, Levine Cava and several members of the Miami-Dade County Commission also discussed some of the moves being made after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced in August that PortMiami received a $16 million grant to help rebuild its infrastructure.

Among the other projects highlighted include an additional $5 million investment in the port’s shore-side power program, which will give cruise ships the ability to pull into the electric grid while in port, reducing their carbon emissions.

Improvements in infrastructure include the construction of two new rail tracks, which will expand the port’s cargo capacity by more than 87,000 containers.

It’s part of an investment that officials say will improve the efficiency of the local supply chain while also driving down shipping costs for both producers and consumers.

The grant will also fund the purchase of new, electric gantry cranes as well as stormwater improvements to make the port more resilient to rising sea levels and climate change.