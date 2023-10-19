FHP: Miami-Dade school security guard on felony probation, was not permitted to carry gun

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A school security guard in Miami-Dade County was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he was carrying a gun on campus even though he was not permitted to possess any weapons while on felony probation.

According to his arrest report, Demetrius Lamarr Rice Jr., 26, of Miami, was taken into custody outside the Gan Frida School, located at 2221 NE 171st St. in North Miami Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said records showed that Rice was on felony probation for grand theft.

According to the report, a trooper approached Rice Wednesday as he was standing on the front steps of the school with a black handgun holstered on his hip.

Troopers said Rice provided the officer with three forms of identification – a Florida driver’s license, a Florida concealed weapons permit and a Florida security license.

According to the report, his concealed weapons permit had been revoked and the security license was “in review.”

Authorities said the trooper contacted Rice’s probation officer, who confirmed that he was not permitted to carry or possess a firearm while on probation.

Rice was arrested on charges of exhibiting a firearm at a school, carrying a firearm as a security officer when not permitted and violating the terms of his probation.

Local 10 News has reached out to the school for comment and is awaiting a response.